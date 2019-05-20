Neil Aldersley - Global Head of IT, Element Six Ltd

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Empowering my team to think beyond the here and now. Expanding their views on how tech is more about just keeping the lights on and how it can increase productivity whether through personal or professional development. I believe investing in my team to improve their personal and professional lives brings benefits to families and colleagues. I encourage my team to ask questions always, to challenge me always, to be curious and to aspire to have my job. It's only when I leave my company in the hands of one of my direct reports that I feel I have succeeded, because they have.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Business knowledge and listening.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

40.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Digitalisation and Industry 4.0.

What's your annual IT budget?

Confidential.