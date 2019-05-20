Vipin Ahlawat - Director of IT Services, Loughborough University
What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?
Bringing together all the staff with IT responsibilities from across the university to create one cohesive team, with a shared mission to support our staff and students in becoming an increasingly digital organisation. This has helped us cement our place as the highest-rated university IT service in the country, in the eyes of the students.
What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?
The ability and willingness to make connections and influence beyond the traditional domain of IT.
How many people work in IT in your organisation?
135
What's your top priority for the next 12 months?
Increase the agility and flexibility of IT in order to respond to the uncertainties facing the sector, while also tightly controlling costs.
What's your annual IT budget?
Approximately £13m, across capital and revenue.
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
More news
Linux variant of Winnti malware discovered by Chronicle cybersecurity experts
Researchers found this variant while investigating the cyber attack carried out on pharma giant Bayer last month
South Korean government plans shift to Linux in response to end of Extended Support for Windows 7
The South Korean government has balked at the cost of continuing to maintain Windows 7 beyond January next year
The ethical route to RPA
The industry has a duty to educate as well implement
Intel, Qualcomm and Xilinx join Google in cutting supply to Huawei
Move follows Trump administration's Executive Order last week and comes after Google withdrew Huawei's Android licence