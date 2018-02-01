16. Jonny Wooldridge
Director of development and operations, EE
Wooldridge has worked as an IT leader leader in both start-ups and large enterprises (EE, M&S, Photobox, Opodo.com, lastminute.com, The Cambridge Satchel Company), for more than 18 years. For the past 18 months he led leading a global team of more than 500 employees, responsible for the delivery and support of all EE's digital channels.
His responsibility for both development and operations allows him to develop a progressive and scalable end-to-end technical strategy, covering all aspects of the digital operating model but with a core focus on DevOps principals.
Top 100 CIOs
More news
Back to Top