10. Mark Ridley
Group Technology Officer, Blenheim Chalcot
Former Reed.co.uk CIO, Ridley is now group CTO at Blenheim Chalcot Accelerate, part of the UK's most successful venture builder. Working with the CEOs and CTOs of Blenheim Chalcot ventures, he helps the group's businesses succeed faster through the application of technology, innovation and focused strategy.
He spent much of 2017 working with digital learning platform AVADO, helping to totally revamp their entire technology estate with great success.
