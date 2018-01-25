29. Julian Bond

Computing

Julian Bond, Head of ICT, Hillarys
Bond has led IT at Hillarys for more than 11 years, recently completing a massive SAP Business Suite upgrade.

The project was required due to multiple systems approaching end-of-life, and Bond considered several options before settling on a wholescale virtualisation of the company's IT infrastructure.

