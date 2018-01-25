26. Mark Dearnley
CIO, Premium Credit Ltd
Formerly CDIO at HMRC, Dearnley left the public sector at the end of 2017 and now leads digital transformation efforts at Premium Credit.
At HMRC, Dearnley was key to the replacement of the "outdated" internal IT systems and launching digital tax accounts for individuals and businesses.
He has held senior positions at Vodafone, Cable and Wireless, and Boots.com.
