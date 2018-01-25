3. Albert Hitchcock
Group CIO, Pearson
Pearson appointed Hitchcock as its CIO in February 2014. Hitchcock had previously been CIO of Vodafone where he was responsible for the IT teams within the organisation, and its operating companies. Hitchcock is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology - FIET and a Chartered Engineer.
Top 100 CIOs
