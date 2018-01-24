1. Christina Scott
Chief Technology Officer, News UK
Scott joined News UK in February 2016, having spent nearly four years previously as CIO of the Financial Times.
In May 2017 Christina was appointed News Corp Deputy Chief Technology Officer, maintaining her UK CTO responsibilities.
One of her achievements since the move from the FT is creating a 170-person tech team in seven months..
Top 100 CIOs
More news
ONS: cyber crime against businesses rose more than 60 per cent in 2017
Attacks like WannaCry meant that virus outbreaks more than doubled
Back to Top