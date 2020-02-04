Are government attempts to boost diversity in tech too little, too late?
Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew, argues that the government's investment in promoting diversity in IT is too little, too late
Despite being an inherently innovative and trend-setting sector, reports show that just 22 per centof technology business directors are women and only 19 per cent of the technology workforce are female,...
Law
Amazon-Deliveroo tie-up may affect competition, says CMA
The companies have been given five working days to come up with new proposals
Big tech firms to face higher tax bills under new OECD proposals
OCED plan could see Google, Facebook, eBay and Apple paying more tax
Chinese professor charged with stealing trade secrets for Huawei
US prosecutors take sides against Huawei in ongoing dispute between tech companies
'Everyone talks about the ethics of AI, but don't forget the law,' says Dr Kuan Hon
Legal expert warns industry to remember the law as it applies to AI, especially GDPR
Tesla wins dismissal of Model 3 court case
The electric auto maker really needed a win after several months of "production hell"
Back to Top