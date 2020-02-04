Computing

Where cybersecurity misses the mark, yet again

Esoteric cyber threats posed by countries like Iran and North Korea may grab the headlines, but distract from the real security issues, argues Tanium's Orion Hindawi

Where cybersecurity misses the mark, yet again
The threat posed by nation state attackers answering to the government in Tehran is over-stated, says Tanium’s Orion Hindawi
  • Orion Hindawi
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

In the recent weeks organisations have scrambled in anticipation of an imminent Iranian cyberattack. Sensing interest, many vendors have published research on the technical tradecraft of Iranian threat...

To continue reading...

Security