Saying no to vendors' forced march to the cloud
You need to weigh up several criteria before you jump wholesale to the big vendors' SaaS propositions
If we ever needed a reminder, Oracle's investment in its cloud products emphasises how strategic the cloud is to the major tech vendors. This also has potential consequences for customers modernising their...
Cloud and Infrastructure
ECJ opinion backs Facebook over data privacy 'standard contractual clauses'
Advocate general Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe backs standard contract clauses, but warns they require ongoing scrutiny
Saying no to vendors' forced march to the cloud
You need to weigh up several criteria before you jump wholesale to the big vendors' SaaS propositions
Nginx founders complain over Russian police raid over alleged copyright violation
Police raid on Nginx came after Russia's Rambler Group filed a copyright violation case against Nginx earlier this month - nine months after the company was sold to F5 Networks
Safra Catz made sole CEO of Oracle despite flat revenues
Catz now officially sole CEO of Oracle as the company reports flat revenues and profits
Sporting Group CTO on selecting Sumo Logic over Splunk, and Google over AWS
Peter Wallis explains how the company moved from Splunk to Sumo Logic because of pricing, and how Kubernetes made Google the clear cloud choice