Computing

The future enterprise architect: building trusted relationships with business leaders

Next-generation EAs will remain in high demand by demonstrating their ability to be flexible and operate with a business mindset

The future enterprise architect: building trusted relationships with business leaders
No geek-speak in the boardroom
  • Terry Blevins
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

It is no secret that the current relationship between enterprise architects (EAs) and business leaders is a strained one. Faced with stretched budgets, time restraints, and pressure from above, the latter...

To continue reading...

Developer