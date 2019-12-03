bet365's Journey to DevOps
Steven Briggs, Head of DevOps, Hillside Technology, bet365's technology business, discusses his organisation's path towards implementing the DevOps culture
In many respects, we've been successfully deploying DevOps-like practices in the business long before the DevOps function was officially formed. Nevertheless, as part of the never ending need to challenge...
DevOps
bet365's Journey to DevOps
Steven Briggs, Head of DevOps, Hillside Technology, bet365's technology business, discusses his organisation's path towards implementing the DevOps culture
Registrations are open for DevOps Live 2020
DevOps is all about change, and this summit is the perfect way to stay abreast of all the new developments
Industry Voice: 6 key tips for measuring DevOps performance
Automation Logic Partner and Co-Founder Kris Saxton tackles some of the most common questions and misconceptions when it comes to measuring how your DevOps processes are performing.
Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2020 opens for entries
The longest-running DevOps awards in the industry is back. Is your project, start-up, DevOps transformation or development platform worthy of industry-wide recognition?