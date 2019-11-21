Peter Cochrane: The future of education - solving problems by thinking?
Education has become too focused on grades and exams, rather than actually learning and understanding, argues Professor Peter Cochrane
It was originally thought that television would provide education and enlightenment for the masses - a belief that was pretty quickly disabused. Nor has the technology revolution that has gathered pace...
Leadership
Peter Cochrane: The future of education - solving problems by thinking?
Education has become too focused on grades and exams, rather than actually learning and understanding, argues Professor Peter Cochrane
The UK IT Awards 2019 - all the best photos of the big night
The UK IT Awards 2019 was a raging success, as this gallery from the big night shows!
Here are the winners of the UK IT Industry Awards 2019
After the glitz and glamour, who walked away with a gong?
Reserve your place for the UK IT Industry Awards now
There's just one week to go until the UK IT industry meets again in Battersea Park, London
Why data isn't the new oil
Jason Foster, CEO and founder of data and analytics strategy consultancy Cynozure, explains that we need a new analogy for data, without some of the negative connotations of oil