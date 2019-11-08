Computing

Two decades on from the Matrix, AI is removing drudgery not seeking domination

No need to take the red pill just yet says PagerDuty's Steve Barrett

Two decades on from the Matrix, AI is removing drudgery not seeking domination
Machines are helping us finding the glitches
  • Steve Barrett
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the seminal science fiction movie ‘The Matrix'. I'm a fan, like many of my fellow IT professionals, so I thought it fitting to address some of the film's themes...

To continue reading...

Strategy