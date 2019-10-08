Disguised remuneration schemes - don't let bad advice damage your business
Nathan Talbott, of Wright Hassall's Tax and Financial Services Litigation team, explains what individuals and organisations should do if they suspect they've had poor advice around tax rules for remuneration schemes
Retrospective tax continues to divide opinions across the UK, as HMRC looks to penalise individuals or businesses found to have unlawfully avoided past payments. The most recent example of retrospective...
Legislation and Regulation
Disguised remuneration schemes - don't let bad advice damage your business
Nathan Talbott, of Wright Hassall's Tax and Financial Services Litigation team, explains what individuals and organisations should do if they suspect they've had poor advice around tax rules for remuneration schemes
Using cloud? Watch out for the regulators, warns Pinsent Masons
Simon Colvin, global head of technology, Media & Telecommunications, at law firm Pinsent Masons explains what cloud providers and customers need to watch out for as regulators step up their stringency
Google facing new US antitrust investigation led by more than 30 US state attorneys general
New antitrust investigation into Google expected to be launched on Monday
Controversial European Digital Copyright Directive comes into force
Emma Stevens, lawyer in the Technology sector at Coffin Mew, dissects the new EU directive on copyright in the digital single market
The Brave complaint and the ICO Update report into adtech and real time bidding
James Castro-Edwards, partner at Wedlake Bell LLP, looks at the ongoing complaint raised by the operators of the Brave browser against Google's alleged data protection violations