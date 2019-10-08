Computing

Disguised remuneration schemes - don't let bad advice damage your business

Nathan Talbott, of Wright Hassall's Tax and Financial Services Litigation team, explains what individuals and organisations should do if they suspect they've had poor advice around tax rules for remuneration schemes

Disguised remuneration schemes – don’t let bad advice damage your business
Nathan Talbott, of Wright Hassall’s Tax and Financial Services Litigation team
  • Nathan Talbott
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Retrospective tax continues to divide opinions across the UK, as HMRC looks to penalise individuals or businesses found to have unlawfully avoided past payments. The most recent example of retrospective...

To continue reading...

Legislation and Regulation