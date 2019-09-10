From maverick to mainstream: why open source software is now indispensable for modern business
Older, more established ways of doing things simply don't measure up any longer
Free and open source software has a long and intriguing history. Some of its roots go all the way back to the 1980s when Richard Stallman first launched the GNU project. Stallman was frustrated by the...
Open Source
Valve to quit support for Ubuntu over 32-bit block
Lack of support for 32-bit games in future versions of Ubuntu means many Steam games will no longer run
No room for old tech: from Sybase to Kafka at AccorHotels
Hotel group is overhailing its tech stack to meet demand for more tailored services
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
We need a new type of open source event - here's why
Open source events tend to focus on developers, this needs to change says EnterpriseDB's Jan Karremans
GitHub, Bitbucket and GitLab open-source projects hacked and held for ransom
Code of around 400 GitHub repositories removed by hackers and held for payment of 0.1 Bitcoin
Back to Top