Four ways data strategies are evolving to enable business growth
Digital transformation means removing the data silos
As organisations seek to harness information to maintain and grow competitive advantage, the importance of developing a clear data strategy is becoming increasingly evident among enterprises. Yet despite...
Strategy
China-backed disinformation campaign on social media has been running for years, researchers claim
In 2017, thousands of tweets targeted a Chinese businessman who publically accused government officials of corruption
Four ways data strategies are evolving to enable business growth
Digital transformation means removing the data silos
Huawei faces additional investigation by US authorities over new intellectual property theft allegations
Huawei accused of systematic intellectual property theft practices going back years
VMware acquires Pivotal and Carbon Black to boost its cloud offerings
Two deals are valued together at $4.8 billion and come just days after VMware acquired Intrinsic for an undisclosed sum
Splunk acquires monitoring and analytics firm SignalFx for $1.05 billion
Splunk claims SignalFX acquisition will enable it to offer application performance management from cloud-based apps to on-premise applications
Back to Top