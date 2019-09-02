Peter Cochrane: Is forgetting essential for learning?
Wouldn't it be great if you could remember everything you ever learnt, saw or heard? Actually, it wouldn't, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
For decades ‘brain decay' due to dying synapses and reduced connectivity was seen as an inevitable consequence of old age. But more recently we have realised that healthy brains subject to continual stimulation...
Big Data and Analytics
Peter Cochrane: Is forgetting essential for learning?
Wouldn't it be great if you could remember everything you ever learnt, saw or heard? Actually, it wouldn't, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
Intel unveils 'Spring Hill' - its first artificial intelligence chip
Facebook has already started using Intel's new 'Spring Hill' AI chip, according to Intel
How Network Rail CIO Aidan Hancock is using data science to speed up your commute
How do you make trains run on time? It turns out you use a mixture of data science, analytics and cloud, according to Hancock
Peter Cochrane: AI and the emergent properties of good, bad and evil
Forget Asimov's 'Three Laws of Robotics', robots will almost certainly go off the rails at some point in the future - but they still won't be as bad as human beings
Facial recognition begins creeping roll-out across London with installation on Kings Cross estate and Canary Wharf set to follow
Question marks over GDPR opt-outs for facial recognition surveillance systems springing up across London