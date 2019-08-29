Celebrating 50 years of the Unix operating system
Without the pioneering work of Ken Thompson and his colleages the world would be a very different place
Towards the end of the 1960s, a small group of programmers were embarking upon a project which would transform the face of computing forever. Their goal was to write a multi-tasking, multi-user operating...
Operating Systems
Celebrating 50 years of the Unix operating system
Without the pioneering work of Ken Thompson and his colleages the world would be a very different place
Microsoft offers some business customers free Windows 7 extended security updates for one year
The company wants to give businesses a bit more time to finalise their plans for migration from Windows 7 to Windows 10
High-severity Windows security flaw enables attackers to hijack any application
Bug affects all versions of Microsoft Windows, back from Windows XP to Windows 10
Apple ups top bug bounty reward from $200,000 to $1m for operating system security flaws
The new bug bounty programme will include iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and iCloud
Huawei shows-off Harmony, it's operating system to replace Windows and Android
Huawei touts one proprietary operating system to rule all devices
Back to Top