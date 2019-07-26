Computing

Surviving the container revolution

Containers have helped to drive the adoption of open-source technologies, argues SolarWinds 'head geek' Patrick Hubbard

Surviving the container revolution
The 'container revolution' has already kicked off. Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
  • Patrick Hubbard
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Big data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are redefining the landscape in which companies compete with one another. Along with cloud-native and agile operations (DevOps), IT departments...

To continue reading...

More news