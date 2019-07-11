Peter Cochrane: Quantum computing versus conventional computing is the difference between guesswork and calculation
Articles and presentations on quantum computing are often completely wrong, warns Professor Peter Cochrane
I keep reading articles and attending presentations detailing what quantum computers will do for us. The snag is that over 90 per cent of the claims are wrong, and I don't mean in a small way: they are...
More news
ICO issues GDPR warning to police forces over facial recognition technology
'I remain deeply concerned about the roll out of this technology,' Elizabeth Denham warns police forces
Ship operators warned over malware targeting shipping in spear-phishing attacks
US Coast Guard issues alert over rise in cyber attacks targeting commercial vessels
Sub-OS management tools essential to the coming 'device-as-a-service' revolution, says Intel's Stuart Dommett
Endpoint device management is becoming a more challenging task as the number and range of devices explodes - and more is yet to come with IoT, warns Intel's Stuart Dommett
Ross Perot, pioneer of computer services and former US presidential candidate, dies at 89
In April 2019, Perot's fortune was estimated at $4.1 billion by Forbes magazine
