Nearly £100m for Marriott, £138m for BA - what is the take home message from these sudden massive ICO fines?
Eerke Boiten, Professor of Cyber Security at De Montfort University, warns that the ICO's new habit of issuing big fines could backfire
Any regular air traveller in the UK and beyond could easily have been among the 500,000 people whose complete credit card data were siphoned off by the Magecart scripting attack that hit British Airways...
More news
Unsecured database containing 188 million personal records discovered online
Yet another trove of unsecured personal data uncovered - this time containing information from data brokers Pipl.com and LexisNexis
Don't let your data scientists get bogged down in 'tedious work' - automate!
Craig Parfitt, VP of global insight services, Calligo, argues that data scientists should be deriving insights from data, not building models
Government's digital strategy has lost momentum, claims Science and Technology Committee report
MPs slam government's faltering digital strategy
Patch Tuesday: Microsoft addresses 77 vulnerabilities, including two zero days
Fifteen of this month's 77 vulnerabilities are rated as 'critical'
