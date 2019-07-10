Computing

Nearly £100m for Marriott, £138m for BA - what is the take home message from these sudden massive ICO fines?

Eerke Boiten, Professor of Cyber Security at De Montfort University, warns that the ICO's new habit of issuing big fines could backfire

Eerke Boiten, Professor of Cyber Security at De Montfort University
Any regular air traveller in the UK and beyond could easily have been among the 500,000 people whose complete credit card data were siphoned off by the Magecart scripting attack that hit British Airways...

