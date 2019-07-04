Computing

The implications of containerisation for bet365

Having been an early adopter of Kubernetes, bet365 is now exploring the implications of expanding the scope and scale of the platform, writes James Nightingale

bet365 HQ in Stoke-on-Trent
  • James Nightingale
When considering the aims of bet365's Platform Team, it really boils down to finding the answer to one simple question: How do we ensure that the teams behind bet365's products and services can perform...

To continue reading...

