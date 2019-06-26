Computing

The Brave complaint and the ICO Update report into adtech and real time bidding

James Castro-Edwards, partner at Wedlake Bell LLP, looks at the ongoing complaint raised by the operators of the Brave browser against Google's alleged data protection violations

James Castro-Edwards, partner at Wedlake Bell LLP
On 18th June, lawyers for the privacy-focussed Brave browser urged the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to join forces with the Irish data protection authority in its investigation of Google's alleged...

