The Brave complaint and the ICO Update report into adtech and real time bidding
James Castro-Edwards, partner at Wedlake Bell LLP, looks at the ongoing complaint raised by the operators of the Brave browser against Google's alleged data protection violations
On 18th June, lawyers for the privacy-focussed Brave browser urged the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to join forces with the Irish data protection authority in its investigation of Google's alleged...
EU to investigate Broadcom over alleged anti-competitive practices
European Commission claims that Broadcom is abusing its market dominance to lock-out potential rivals
Apple acquires self-driving vehicle start-up Drive.ai
Drive.ai had been looking for buyers since February
Seven ways websites trick us to buy
Dark patterns use interface design to coerce, steer or deceive users into making decisions that benefit the site but not necessarily the user
Unified comms market is dropping native apps in favour of browser services
Browser-based tools avoid fragmentation and are fast to distribute, but struggle to alert users to notifications
