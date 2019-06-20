Police need policy shifts and collaboration to increase public trust in intelligence-led efforts
Examining the changes needed to improve data practices within policing, and how to garner better public support of police data analytics
In this concluding article on the public perception of policing data, Boyd Mulvey, CEO of Chorus Intelligence; Jennifer Housego, Head of Digital Change at Essex Police; and Giles Herdale, co-chair of the...
More news
Samsung Galaxy Fold expected to appear in August
Five months after expected launch date
Oracle patches WebLogic Server flaw hackers are actively exploiting in the wild
Tells users to install the updates as early as possible
Unauthorised Raspberry Pi allowed hackers to compromise NASA's systems
A recent audit has unveiled a series of security errors at NASA
Saudi cyber team tried to hack the Guardian following Jamal Khashoggi death
Journalists have been told to protect themselves.
Back to Top