Computing

Implementing technological advances in business - Millennials vs Technology Leaders

Emma Stevens and Samantha Kerins of law firm Coffin Mew discuss differing opinions around some of the key technology trends of 2019

Implementing technological advances in business – Millennials vs Technology Leaders
Emma Stevens and Samantha Kerins of law firm Coffin Mew discuss differing opinions around some of the key technology trends of 2019
  • Emma Stevens & Samantha Kerins
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As we all know, the technology sector is advancing at an accelerated rate and, as an industry, it is continuously evolving. Businesses know they need to stay on top of developments, not only to attract...

To continue reading...

More news