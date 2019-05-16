Computing

We need a new type of open source event - here's why

Open source events tend to focus on developers, this needs to change says EnterpriseDB's Jan Karremans

We need a new type of open source event, here's why
Not everyone is a developer
  • Jan Karremans
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

I speak to more and more enterprise customers who see open source as the best route to drive innovation and agility while managing their operational expenditures. The recent Red Hat State of Enterprise...

To continue reading...

More news