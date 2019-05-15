Computing

Employee, worker or self employed: Why does it matter?

Andrea London, partner at City law firm Fletcher Day, explains employment status and why it's important to get it right in the age of the gig economy

  • Andrea London
Under the current law, there are three categories of individuals providing their services in the job market: • Employee; • Worker; and, • Self-employed (independent contractor, freelancer, consultant). ...

