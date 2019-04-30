Cracking Kubernetes: How bet365 shifted to containers with Kubernetes
James Nightingale and Alan Reed explain how bet365 shifted into containerisation with Kubernetes
Gaming company bet365 wouldn't have achieved the success it has without being technically progressive. As the company has grown, we've had to consistently experiment with new technologies and pioneer...
More news
UK intelligence ties with US at risk over government's Huawei 5G networks decision
US security officials warn that there is no safe place for Huawei hardware in 5G networks
Interview with Steve Capper, CIO, BAM
The CIO of one of the world's largest construction companies discusses his ambitious programme to centralise IT across 10 federated businesses
Cracking Kubernetes: How bet365 shifted to containers with Kubernetes
James Nightingale and Alan Reed explain how bet365 shifted into containerisation with Kubernetes
Ubuntu's Shuttleworth urges open-source foundations to stop fighting each other and focus
'Nobody asked for duelling vendors to be replaced by duelling foundations'
Back to Top