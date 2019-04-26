New UK visa available for foreign tech entrepreneurs
Sam Meynand, immigration lawyer at Fletcher Day, explains the new immigration system which will apply to tech entrepreneurs, amongst others
Tier 1 of the points based system of UK immigration has been significantly reformed in recent weeks. The biggest change has been the closure of the Tier 1 Entrepreneur visa route to new applicants from...
More news
Six new binary black hole mergers detected in recently released LIGO-Virgo gravitational wave detection data
Researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study say they used a combination of signal processing techniques to discover the black hole mergers
Millions of IoT devices exposed by security flaws in integrated P2P communications software
Embedded iLnkP2P software is supposed to make it easier for users to connect to their IoT devices- but also makes it easy for attackers
Galaxy Fold iFixIt teardown reveals multiple fatal flaws
iFixIt describes the Samsung Galaxy Fold as 'alarmingly fragile'
Intel issues warning over falling sales in 2019 - but hints that 5nm chips could be on the way
CEO Bob Swan hints that the company's parallel 5nm process developments are on track - unlike its much-delayed 10nm manufacturing processes
Back to Top