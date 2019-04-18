Computing

The new Avengers movie crashed ticketing sites: they should have learned the teamwork lesson

A superhero won't help when there are massive surges of demand

The new Avengers movie crashed ticketing sites: they should have learned the teamwork lesson
David Waugh: everything's moving to real-time
  • David Waugh
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

To say the upcoming superhero film Avengers: Endgame is highly anticipated would be an understatement. The marketing campaign included pre-order ticket sales, a new trailer and a massive batch of news...

To continue reading...

More news