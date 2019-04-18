The new Avengers movie crashed ticketing sites: they should have learned the teamwork lesson
A superhero won't help when there are massive surges of demand
To say the upcoming superhero film Avengers: Endgame is highly anticipated would be an understatement. The marketing campaign included pre-order ticket sales, a new trailer and a massive batch of news...
More news
Researchers claim breakthrough in secure quantum communications
The researchers were able to coordinate the path of a pair of photons - one photon for each party - through different fibre network paths
Russian bill to filter internet traffic via government-controlled servers set to become law
Stable Runet Law justified by government on security grounds
5G news: Ericsson turns on large-scale 5G in Switzerland
Ericsson and Swisscom plan to reach 90 per cent of the Swiss population this year
UK porn website age verification laws to come in on 15th July
BBFC to oversee age-verification process, awarding certificates to providers that achieve privacy and data security standards
