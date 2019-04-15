Computing

How to tackle formjacking and avoid becoming Magecart's next victim

Netskope's Paolo Passeri explains why organisations need to systematically audit their ecommerce sites - regularly

How to tackle formjacking and avoid becoming Magecart’s next victim
Apps are not immune from formjacking attacks. Image via Pixabay
  • Paolo Passeri
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

With millions of us regularly using credit cards to buy goods and services online, it's perhaps no surprise that online retailers are a constant target for increasingly sophisticated cyber crooks. Affecting...

To continue reading...

More news