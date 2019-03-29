Explainable AI should help us avoid a third 'AI winter'
AI researchers are worried that GDPR will limit availability of training data, but there's an upside too, says Gary Richardson
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that came into force last year across Europe has rightly made consumers and businesses more aware of personal data. However, there is a real risk that through...
More news
First run of ABRACADABRA experiment finds no evidence of 'ghost-like' axion particles
Axions are thought to be one of the lightest particles in the universe - but scientists haven't found one yet...
New studies confirm existence of galaxies with little to no dark matter
Scientists had raised doubts about the discovery of a galaxy two years ago, dubbed NGC 1052-DF2, that appeared to contain no dark matter
Explainable AI should help us avoid a third 'AI winter'
AI researchers are worried that GDPR will limit availability of training data, but there's an upside too, says Gary Richardson
300,000 online retailers at risk from Magento security flaw enabling attackers to take control of ecommerce sites
Magento rushes out patch for critical vulnerability to protect open source and commercial versions of its ecommerce software
Back to Top