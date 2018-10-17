Peter Cochrane: The rise and rise of ignorance
It's not just politicians who are increasingly eschewing knowledge and expertise - business is too, warns Peter Cochrane
The US has been responsible for creating some of the most important products, technology, trends, management and industrial changes over the past 70 years. But more recently it seems to have created a...
More news
Peter Cochrane: The rise and rise of ignorance
It's not just politicians who are increasingly eschewing knowledge and expertise - business is too, warns Peter Cochrane
Google to charge a licensing fee for Android apps in Europe
Google responds to anti-trust fine over bundling of apps with Android by levying licence fee for apps in the EEA
'It annoyed people': LV's Gavin Drescher on driving change through Agile IT
A core team met every day to ensure the transformation stayed on track
Agility is at the heart of transformation at AccorHotels, says CDO Maud Bailly
The hotel giant is revamping its IT systems as it acquires multiple new brands
Back to Top