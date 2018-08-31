Computing

Tech doesn't need regulation - it needs a conscience

There are better ways to control an industry that government intervention

Tech doesn’t need regulation - it needs a conscience
Tech doesn’t need regulation - it needs a conscience
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

President Trump caused a(nother) stir this week when he took the bold step of threatening Google, accusing the search giant of being part of a conspiracy to suppress positive news about his leadership....

To continue reading...

More news