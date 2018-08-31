Tech doesn't need regulation - it needs a conscience
There are better ways to control an industry that government intervention
President Trump caused a(nother) stir this week when he took the bold step of threatening Google, accusing the search giant of being part of a conspiracy to suppress positive news about his leadership....
Met Police to start shift to Microsoft's Azure cloud following two-year deal with New Signature
G-Cloud framework deal part of Met Police's IT modernisation programme
Now Japan considers ban on Huawei and ZTE networking hardware
Move by Japanese government would follow Australian government ban on the grounds of security
Machine identities are just as important to protect as humans'
Protecting human identities is important for businesses - and machines are the same
