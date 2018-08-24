Computing

Is email - and Microsoft Outlook in particular - broken beyond repair?

The tools for handling the mountain of email we receive every day simply aren't good enough

0 Comments

Earlier this week, my email in-box passed the 55,000 unread emails mark. So, if you've been trying to get hold of me via email, this will be one of the reasons why I haven't responded: I get so many...

