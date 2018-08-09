Congratulations on hitting $1 trillion Apple, now it's time to clean up your act
The tech giant's power should come with greater responsibility, argues Michael Holder
Whichever way you measure it - culturally, politically, financially - there are few more powerful entities in the world right now than Apple and the other tech giants. The business founded in Steve Jobs'...
More news
Dun & Bradstreet the latest software company to go private in $5.38bn deal
D&B sale follows strategy review of 177-year-old company
BlackBerry lifts lid on ransomware recovery software that can freeze affected devices
BlackBerry's anti-ransomware software can also roll-back users devices to pre-attack instances
US payment processors targeted in DNS server hijacking attacks, warns Oracle
Attack in July aimed at redirecting payment processors traffic to servers controlled by the hijackers
