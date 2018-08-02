Peter Cochrane: Does life = intelligence?
What is real intelligence, and does intelligence equate to life? asks Peter Cochrane
Our planet and everything on it, including all forms of life, are made from the same ‘star dust' with identical atoms configured to a finite number of molecular structures and purposes. In turn, all lifeforms...
More news
Cisco to buy Duo Security for $2.35bn
Cisco to integrate Duo's authentication, access management and remote monitoring cloud services with its own technology
Amnesty International staff and activists targeted in state-sponsored cyber attacks
Spyware linked to Israeli cyber arms dealer NSO Group used in Amnesty International attacks, claims charity
Avast: We're not using CCleaner to spy on users
CCleaner's Active Monitoring feature refuses to be turned off - and end users aren't happy
Peter Cochrane: Does life = intelligence?
What is real intelligence, and does intelligence equate to life? asks Peter Cochrane
Back to Top