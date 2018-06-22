Peter Cochrane: Is AI Schrödinger's brain?
Artificial intelligence today is barely intelligent at all. So what will it take for true AI to be developed, asks Peter Cochrane?
AI now seems to enjoy the duality of being capable of bestowing super mental powers upon us all, while at the same time being a force that may decide to enslave or even exterminate us. This runs parallel...
More news
Peter Cochrane: Is AI Schrödinger's brain?
Artificial intelligence today is barely intelligent at all. So what will it take for true AI to be developed, asks Peter Cochrane?
Blockchain update: Microsoft and EY release a blockchain to manage digital rights and royalties
Gaming firm Ubisoft is among the first to try it
Brian Krzanich ousted as Intel CEO over 'violation of Intel's non-fraternisation policy'
Krzanich resignation accepted over consensual relationship with employee
Oracle stops reporting cloud numbers after growth tails off
Are IT leaders ditching their least-loved software vendor as they shift to cloud?
Back to Top