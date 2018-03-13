Computing

Peter Cochrane: Escaping the comfortable rabbit hole of social-media agreement

Has social media killed reasoned debate? And, if so, how do we re-inject civility back into public discourse, asks Peter Cochrane

Alice Through the Looking Glass - original illustration. Illustrator: John Tenniel
  • Peter Cochrane
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

We now live in societies where the art of debate seems to have died and social media bashing has become a cause célèbre. Apparently, this new technology has stimulated neuroses, depression, isolation,...

To continue reading...

More news