Computing

How AI could help your organisation thrive in the age of scrutiny

John Everhard explains the role of technology in establishing a more transparent, meritocratic workplace

How AI could help your organisation thrive in the age of scrutiny
Increasing business transparency could open up a can of worms, but may also lead to increased efficiencies, says Everhard
  • John Everhard
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

How transparent is your organisation when it comes to diversity, pay and career progression? Do you feel confident that the right people are always at the right level and that they are all being fairly...

To continue reading...

More news