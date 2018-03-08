How AI could help your organisation thrive in the age of scrutiny
John Everhard explains the role of technology in establishing a more transparent, meritocratic workplace
How transparent is your organisation when it comes to diversity, pay and career progression? Do you feel confident that the right people are always at the right level and that they are all being fairly...
More news
Baidu's Deep Voice can clone speech with less than four seconds of training
The software has dramatic implications for voice biometrics
Benchmark leak points to AMD Ryzen 2 flagship running at 4.35GHz
AMD set to significantly raise the challenge to Intel with Zen+, according to benchmark leaks
The 'better mousetrap' won't increase diversity in IT
Instead of changing how you recruit, change how your company works, says BMC's Monika Fahlbusch
Microsoft to dump Windows 10 S and ship Windows 10 with a locked-down 'S Mode' instead
Joe Belfiore confirms the operating system shift on Twitter
