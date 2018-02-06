Peter Cochrane: Ignorance, 5G and the FTTP fiasco
Peter Cochrane castigates the "dominance of ignorance" over fibre and 5G in the UK
Can you imagine anyone building a house, an estate of houses, or indeed office blocks and industrial buildings without all the modern conveniences of running water, waste disposal, electricity, gas, IT...
More news
Lloyds cuts IT staff as it reskills for the online age
The bank is cutting 1,000 staff from six different areas of business
Bromium issues warning about 'hidden costs' of detection-based security
SOC teams spend more than £11 million per year triaging threats
Peter Cochrane: Ignorance, 5G and the FTTP fiasco
Peter Cochrane castigates the "dominance of ignorance" over fibre and 5G in the UK
CIO Interview: Charles Ewen, CIO, Met Office
Ewen discusses supercomputers, and how the Met Office is trying to become "better, faster and cheaper"
Back to Top