Computing

Peter Cochrane: Ignorance, 5G and the FTTP fiasco

Peter Cochrane castigates the "dominance of ignorance" over fibre and 5G in the UK

Peter Cochrane: Ignorance, 5G and the FTTP fiasco
You can't beat physics - or humans intent on remaining ignorant
  • Peter Cochrane
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Can you imagine anyone building a house, an estate of houses, or indeed office blocks and industrial buildings without all the modern conveniences of running water, waste disposal, electricity, gas, IT...

To continue reading...

More news