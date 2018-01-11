CES 2018: University research produces next generation video analytics
Entrepreneurs Daniel Martinho-Corbishley and Jaime Lomeli are demonstrating their Aura Vision Labs startup in Las Vegas, previewing a new technology that extracts valuable data from video footage by using computer vision and biometric identification techniques
Amid the bustle at the Consumer Electronics Show's Eureka Park this week is an emerging deep learning video analytics technology that has come far since first being discussed along university corridors...
More news
Intel: Spectre and Meltdown fixes should make PCs only 10 per cent slower, at most
Chipmaker publishes results of tests on CPUs running Windows 7 and Windows 10
Big data analytics is dead - long live data analytics, says CTO of Exasol
The big data world is changing
UCL Technology Fund invests in data anonymisation software developer Anon AI ahead of GDPR
University tech fund invests in academics whose research has commercial potential
Trend Micro uncovers first Kotlin-developed mobile malware
Kotlin mobile malware promises to improve Android performance - but signs-up users to premium-rate SMS services instead
Back to Top