Peter Cochrane: Tech familiarity breeds consent
Nothing reflects how new technology becomes accepted in the mass market than its popularity over Christmas, suggests Peter Cochrane
The Christmas present purchasing cycle has started, with drones, artificial intelligence (AI) devices for home and office, virtual reality headsets, wearables, health monitors, mobiles and headphones all...
More news
Wileyfox offers 40 per cent smartphone discount - in exchange for lockscreen advertising
Agreeing to be pumped with ads cut the costs of a Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus from £189 to £119
Majority of firms worried about GDPR compliance
Less than six months to go before the GDPR fully becomes law - but many organisations won't be ready
Microsoft shows off Qualcomm ARM-based 'Always Connected' laptops from HP and Asus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835-based devices will be instant-on with 20-hour battery life - but will only run stripped-down version of Windows 10
Cyber crooks are becoming more resourceful, claims CrowdStrike research
Line between nation state attackers and cyber criminals increasingly blurred as it takes organisations 86 days to detect a breach