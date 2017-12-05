Focus on the basics — the four needs of high-performance team members
Mark Ridley, group CTO of Blenheim Chalcot, discusses the needs of high-performance team members
I interviewed someone for a job for the first time in 1998. The interviewee had a slightly unnerving habit of pecking with his whole body like an absent-minded pigeon whilst answering questions. He was...
More news
Juniper and Telefonica building automated network that will discover and fix faults and cyber attacks
The companies are building the automated network on existing infrastructure in Spain
Google AI engine can replicate itself without human help
Google has unveiled an AI tool that can replicate itself and compete with the human child
Windows 7 update causing 80248015 error
Windows 7 update does more damage than good, according to some users
Update for MacOS brings back bugs
Apple's latest bug fix for High Sierra could do more damage than good
Back to Top