Computing

Mainstream users cannot protect their IT - what can vendors do about it?

The IT industry must take a lesson from the automotive sector

Mainstream users cannot protect their IT - what can vendors do about it?
Mainstream users cannot protect their IT - what can vendors do about it?
  • Peter Cochrane
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

As a child my street could only boast one car (an Austin 7) and two motor bikes (a Panther and Royal Enfield), and they seemed to need an awful lot of maintenance; the owners always had a spanners in their...

To continue reading...

More news