Computing

The security landscape must evolve to deal with new cyber threats

Remediation isn't enough any more

The security landscape must evolve to deal with new cyber threats
Fixing problems after they occur isn’t a viable solution to ransomware
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Organisations' threat surfaces are growing, increasing their vulnerability to cyber attacks. As well as the traditional physical and software surfaces, the network is increasingly a key part of the business...

To continue reading...

More news