Network perimeters: a moat can't protect you from an airstrike
Perimeter-only cyber defences are severely lacking in the face of today's threats
When it comes to network security there is no border between the inside and outside, and the concept of a defensible perimeter is as outdated as keeping money under the mattress. The perimeter used...
Google extends IoT device management and analytics with Cloud IoT Core public beta
Platform can handle 'hundreds of millions' of devices and integrate with Google's analytics services
Microsoft announces Visual Studio for quantum computing
Like Visual Basic? You're gonna love VB for quantum computing!
Dyson to invest £2.5bn developing electric car set for 2020 launch
Dyson comes clean on electric car plans after employing 400 engineers since 2015 to work on the project
