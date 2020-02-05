Who's leading in DevOps? Click here to see the shortlist for DevOps Excellence 2020

The DevOps Excellence Awards celebrate the speed, agility and innovation that defines the DevOps space

Many organisations today now see the benefits of implementing a DevOps culture, making the space fiercely competitive. This is why we're proud to announce the shortlist for the DevOps Excellence Awards 2020, highlighting the people, companies, technologies and projects that are leading the charge.

From the tools that ease DevOps adoption to the most successful cultural transformations; from the best rollout of DevSecOps to the DevOps Leader of the Year, these entrants are giving their all to helping clients along the way.

The road to DevOps can be tough to navigate, and there are many different ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and so these Awards recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, team, individual, product and tool.

We will hold the Awards on Wednesday 18th March in the London Marriott Grosvenor Square - the same day as our DevOps Live event. Don't forget to book your table so you can be there to celebrate.

DevOps Excellence 2020 shortlist

Best Cloud Agile Technology

Capgemini

Portshift

Workiva

Best Continuous Delivery Product

Harness

Plutora

XebiaLabs

Best Continuous Deployment Tool

SaltDNA

Quest

Best DevOps Cloud Product

Chef Software

ScopeMaster Ltd

Vodafone UK

Best DevOps Security Tool

N2WS

Portshift

Sonatype

WhiteHat Security

StackRox

Best Software-Defined Product

LzLabs

Moogsoft

Sqream

Best Open Source DevOps Tool

Chef Software

Elastic

Sonatype

DevOps Tool / Product of the Year

Basis Technologies

Chef Software

EBTIC and BT

OzCode

Puppet

Most Successful Cultural Transformation

National Cyber Security Centre

Vodafone UK

Best Use of Microservices/Containers

AND Digital

KFC

Vodafone UK

Best Implementation of DevSecOps

Aviva in partnership with TCS

Chef Software

Best DevOps Transformation

cloudThing & De Pinna

KFC

MMT Digital in Partnership with Vodafone UK

Moogsoft

National Cyber Security Centre & Zaizi

Plutora

RapidValue Solutions

Best Automation Project

Aviva

Chef Software

EBTIC and BT

Royal Mail Group Ltd

Ticketmaster

Vodafone UK

Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies

Wunderman Thompson Commerce - DFS

DevOps Project of the Year

Grid Smarter Cities

Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies

Wunderman Thompson Commerce - DFS

Automation Logic

Office for National Statistics

Best DevOps Team

Lloyds Banking Group

Office for National Statistics

Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies

DevOps Rising Star of the Year

Zuri Guardiola - Automation Logic

Charlotte Levin - ECS Digital

Ihar Leuchanka - Godel Technologies

Manvir Brar - Sparta Global

Ewan Forbes - Sparta Global / Bupa

DevOps Professional of the Year

Tom Chapman - ECS Digital

John Topley - Office for National Statistics

David Mort - Office for National Statistics

Joanna Temple - Wunderman Thompson Commerce

DevOps Leader of the Year

Jon Hammant - Accenture

Tina Howell - AND Digital

James Evans - Office for National Statistics

Sarah Jones - Office for National Statistics

Santosh Menon - Vodafone UK

Best DevOps Consulting Firm

Accenture

Automation Logic

ECS Digital

Best DevOps Services Company

Accenture

ANS Group

cloudThing Ltd

Best DevOps Start Up

Copado

Ocyan Cloud Technology

Most Innovative DevOps Vendor