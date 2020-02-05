Who's leading in DevOps? Click here to see the shortlist for DevOps Excellence 2020
Did you make the cut?
Many organisations today now see the benefits of implementing a DevOps culture, making the space fiercely competitive. This is why we're proud to announce the shortlist for the DevOps Excellence Awards 2020, highlighting the people, companies, technologies and projects that are leading the charge.
From the tools that ease DevOps adoption to the most successful cultural transformations; from the best rollout of DevSecOps to the DevOps Leader of the Year, these entrants are giving their all to helping clients along the way.
The road to DevOps can be tough to navigate, and there are many different ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and so these Awards recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, team, individual, product and tool.
We will hold the Awards on Wednesday 18th March in the London Marriott Grosvenor Square - the same day as our DevOps Live event. Don't forget to book your table so you can be there to celebrate.
DevOps Excellence 2020 shortlist
- Capgemini
- Portshift
- Workiva
- Harness
- Plutora
- XebiaLabs
- SaltDNA
- Quest
- Chef Software
- ScopeMaster Ltd
- Vodafone UK
- N2WS
- Portshift
- Sonatype
- WhiteHat Security
- StackRox
- LzLabs
- Moogsoft
- Sqream
Best Open Source DevOps Tool
- Chef Software
- Elastic
- Sonatype
- Basis Technologies
- Chef Software
- EBTIC and BT
- OzCode
- Puppet
- National Cyber Security Centre
- Vodafone UK
- AND Digital
- KFC
- Vodafone UK
- Aviva in partnership with TCS
- Chef Software
- cloudThing & De Pinna
- KFC
- MMT Digital in Partnership with Vodafone UK
- Moogsoft
- National Cyber Security Centre & Zaizi
- Plutora
- RapidValue Solutions
Best Automation Project
- Aviva
- Chef Software
- EBTIC and BT
- Royal Mail Group Ltd
- Ticketmaster
- Vodafone UK
- Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies
- Wunderman Thompson Commerce - DFS
- Grid Smarter Cities
- Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies
- Wunderman Thompson Commerce - DFS
- Automation Logic
- Office for National Statistics
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Office for National Statistics
- Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies
- Zuri Guardiola - Automation Logic
- Charlotte Levin - ECS Digital
- Ihar Leuchanka - Godel Technologies
- Manvir Brar - Sparta Global
- Ewan Forbes - Sparta Global / Bupa
- Tom Chapman - ECS Digital
- John Topley - Office for National Statistics
- David Mort - Office for National Statistics
- Joanna Temple - Wunderman Thompson Commerce
- Jon Hammant - Accenture
- Tina Howell - AND Digital
- James Evans - Office for National Statistics
- Sarah Jones - Office for National Statistics
- Santosh Menon - Vodafone UK
- Accenture
- Automation Logic
- ECS Digital
- Accenture
- ANS Group
- cloudThing Ltd
- Copado
- Ocyan Cloud Technology
- Chef Software
- New Relic
- SaltDNA
